1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Aruban florins

Convert EGP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
58.58 awg

1.00000 EGP = 0.05858 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.91771.37030.7979251.5250983.29853.672628.8518
1 EUR1.0896511.493150.86951.6618190.76624.0018531.4384
1 CAD0.7297670.66972610.58231.1129660.78852.6801421.0551
1 GBP1.253251.150091.7173311.91132104.3944.6026936.1585

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Aruban Florin
1 EGP0.05858 AWG
5 EGP0.29288 AWG
10 EGP0.58576 AWG
20 EGP1.17152 AWG
50 EGP2.92881 AWG
100 EGP5.85761 AWG
250 EGP14.64402 AWG
500 EGP29.28805 AWG
1000 EGP58.57610 AWG
2000 EGP117.15220 AWG
5000 EGP292.88050 AWG
10000 EGP585.76100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Egyptian Pound
1 AWG17.07180 EGP
5 AWG85.35900 EGP
10 AWG170.71800 EGP
20 AWG341.43600 EGP
50 AWG853.59000 EGP
100 AWG1707.18000 EGP
250 AWG4267.95000 EGP
500 AWG8535.90000 EGP
1000 AWG17071.80000 EGP
2000 AWG34143.60000 EGP
5000 AWG85359.00000 EGP
10000 AWG170718.00000 EGP