Convert EGP to AWG at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Aruban florins today

1,000 egp
37.52 awg

E£1.000 EGP = ƒ0.03752 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5793.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9273.95234.832
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.8022.67223.551
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6594.68741.313

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Aruban Florin
1 EGP0,03752 AWG
5 EGP0,18759 AWG
10 EGP0,37518 AWG
20 EGP0,75037 AWG
50 EGP1,87591 AWG
100 EGP3,75183 AWG
250 EGP9,37957 AWG
500 EGP18,75915 AWG
1000 EGP37,51830 AWG
2000 EGP75,03660 AWG
5000 EGP187,59150 AWG
10000 EGP375,18300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Egyptian Pound
1 AWG26,65360 EGP
5 AWG133,26800 EGP
10 AWG266,53600 EGP
20 AWG533,07200 EGP
50 AWG1.332,68000 EGP
100 AWG2.665,36000 EGP
250 AWG6.663,40000 EGP
500 AWG13.326,80000 EGP
1000 AWG26.653,60000 EGP
2000 AWG53.307,20000 EGP
5000 AWG133.268,00000 EGP
10000 AWG266.536,00000 EGP