Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert EGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
849.04 mru

1.000 EGP = 0.8490 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1883.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66390.2553.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2562.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6864.66641.148

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP0.84904 MRU
5 EGP4.24520 MRU
10 EGP8.49039 MRU
20 EGP16.98078 MRU
50 EGP42.45195 MRU
100 EGP84.90390 MRU
250 EGP212.25975 MRU
500 EGP424.51950 MRU
1000 EGP849.03900 MRU
2000 EGP1,698.07800 MRU
5000 EGP4,245.19500 MRU
10000 EGP8,490.39000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU1.17780 EGP
5 MRU5.88900 EGP
10 MRU11.77800 EGP
20 MRU23.55600 EGP
50 MRU58.89000 EGP
100 MRU117.78000 EGP
250 MRU294.45000 EGP
500 MRU588.90000 EGP
1000 MRU1,177.80000 EGP
2000 MRU2,355.60000 EGP
5000 MRU5,889.00000 EGP
10000 MRU11,778.00000 EGP