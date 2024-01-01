10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Egyptian pounds

Convert MRU to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 mru
11.77 egp

1.000 MRU = 1.177 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU1.17710 EGP
5 MRU5.88550 EGP
10 MRU11.77100 EGP
20 MRU23.54200 EGP
50 MRU58.85500 EGP
100 MRU117.71000 EGP
250 MRU294.27500 EGP
500 MRU588.55000 EGP
1000 MRU1,177.10000 EGP
2000 MRU2,354.20000 EGP
5000 MRU5,885.50000 EGP
10000 MRU11,771.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP0.84955 MRU
5 EGP4.24773 MRU
10 EGP8.49545 MRU
20 EGP16.99090 MRU
50 EGP42.47725 MRU
100 EGP84.95450 MRU
250 EGP212.38625 MRU
500 EGP424.77250 MRU
1000 EGP849.54500 MRU
2000 EGP1,699.09000 MRU
5000 EGP4,247.72500 MRU
10000 EGP8,495.45000 MRU