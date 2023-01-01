10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert EGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

10,000 egp
12,876.50 mru

1.00000 EGP = 1.28765 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP1.28765 MRU
5 EGP6.43825 MRU
10 EGP12.87650 MRU
20 EGP25.75300 MRU
50 EGP64.38250 MRU
100 EGP128.76500 MRU
250 EGP321.91250 MRU
500 EGP643.82500 MRU
1000 EGP1287.65000 MRU
2000 EGP2575.30000 MRU
5000 EGP6438.25000 MRU
10000 EGP12876.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU0.77661 EGP
5 MRU3.88303 EGP
10 MRU7.76606 EGP
20 MRU15.53212 EGP
50 MRU38.83030 EGP
100 MRU77.66060 EGP
250 MRU194.15150 EGP
500 MRU388.30300 EGP
1000 MRU776.60600 EGP
2000 MRU1553.21200 EGP
5000 MRU3883.03000 EGP
10000 MRU7766.06000 EGP