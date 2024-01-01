Convert EGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

1,000 egp
823.92 mru

E£1.000 EGP = UM0.8239 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP0,82392 MRU
5 EGP4,11960 MRU
10 EGP8,23920 MRU
20 EGP16,47840 MRU
50 EGP41,19600 MRU
100 EGP82,39200 MRU
250 EGP205,98000 MRU
500 EGP411,96000 MRU
1000 EGP823,92000 MRU
2000 EGP1.647,84000 MRU
5000 EGP4.119,60000 MRU
10000 EGP8.239,20000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU1,21371 EGP
5 MRU6,06855 EGP
10 MRU12,13710 EGP
20 MRU24,27420 EGP
50 MRU60,68550 EGP
100 MRU121,37100 EGP
250 MRU303,42750 EGP
500 MRU606,85500 EGP
1000 MRU1.213,71000 EGP
2000 MRU2.427,42000 EGP
5000 MRU6.068,55000 EGP
10000 MRU12.137,10000 EGP