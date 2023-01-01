5 Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert EGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 egp
6.36 mru

1.00000 EGP = 1.27194 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP1.27194 MRU
5 EGP6.35970 MRU
10 EGP12.71940 MRU
20 EGP25.43880 MRU
50 EGP63.59700 MRU
100 EGP127.19400 MRU
250 EGP317.98500 MRU
500 EGP635.97000 MRU
1000 EGP1271.94000 MRU
2000 EGP2543.88000 MRU
5000 EGP6359.70000 MRU
10000 EGP12719.40000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU0.78620 EGP
5 MRU3.93101 EGP
10 MRU7.86203 EGP
20 MRU15.72406 EGP
50 MRU39.31015 EGP
100 MRU78.62030 EGP
250 MRU196.55075 EGP
500 MRU393.10150 EGP
1000 MRU786.20300 EGP
2000 MRU1572.40600 EGP
5000 MRU3931.01500 EGP
10000 MRU7862.03000 EGP