Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert EGP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
101.00 myr

1.000 EGP = 0.1010 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2551.4731.6630.96618.225
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6861.7251.9471.13221.341
1 USD0.9220.787183.1881.3581.5320.89116.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EGP0.10100 MYR
5 EGP0.50501 MYR
10 EGP1.01002 MYR
20 EGP2.02004 MYR
50 EGP5.05010 MYR
100 EGP10.10020 MYR
250 EGP25.25050 MYR
500 EGP50.50100 MYR
1000 EGP101.00200 MYR
2000 EGP202.00400 MYR
5000 EGP505.01000 MYR
10000 EGP1,010.02000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Egyptian Pound
1 MYR9.90080 EGP
5 MYR49.50400 EGP
10 MYR99.00800 EGP
20 MYR198.01600 EGP
50 MYR495.04000 EGP
100 MYR990.08000 EGP
250 MYR2,475.20000 EGP
500 MYR4,950.40000 EGP
1000 MYR9,900.80000 EGP
2000 MYR19,801.60000 EGP
5000 MYR49,504.00000 EGP
10000 MYR99,008.00000 EGP