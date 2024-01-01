Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert EGP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
98.85 myr

E£1.000 EGP = RM0.09885 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7841.51283.5873.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9433.95234.837
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8152.67223.555
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6694.68741.316

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EGP0,09885 MYR
5 EGP0,49423 MYR
10 EGP0,98846 MYR
20 EGP1,97692 MYR
50 EGP4,94231 MYR
100 EGP9,88462 MYR
250 EGP24,71155 MYR
500 EGP49,42310 MYR
1000 EGP98,84620 MYR
2000 EGP197,69240 MYR
5000 EGP494,23100 MYR
10000 EGP988,46200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Egyptian Pound
1 MYR10,11670 EGP
5 MYR50,58350 EGP
10 MYR101,16700 EGP
20 MYR202,33400 EGP
50 MYR505,83500 EGP
100 MYR1.011,67000 EGP
250 MYR2.529,17500 EGP
500 MYR5.058,35000 EGP
1000 MYR10.116,70000 EGP
2000 MYR20.233,40000 EGP
5000 MYR50.583,50000 EGP
10000 MYR101.167,00000 EGP