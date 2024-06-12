Egyptian pound to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0,099 today, reflecting a -0.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.251% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0,099 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,098 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.597% increase in value.