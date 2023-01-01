500 Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert EGP to MYR at the real exchange rate

500 egp
75.71 myr

1.00000 EGP = 0.15142 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EGP0.15142 MYR
5 EGP0.75712 MYR
10 EGP1.51424 MYR
20 EGP3.02848 MYR
50 EGP7.57120 MYR
100 EGP15.14240 MYR
250 EGP37.85600 MYR
500 EGP75.71200 MYR
1000 EGP151.42400 MYR
2000 EGP302.84800 MYR
5000 EGP757.12000 MYR
10000 EGP1514.24000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Egyptian Pound
1 MYR6.60398 EGP
5 MYR33.01990 EGP
10 MYR66.03980 EGP
20 MYR132.07960 EGP
50 MYR330.19900 EGP
100 MYR660.39800 EGP
250 MYR1650.99500 EGP
500 MYR3301.99000 EGP
1000 MYR6603.98000 EGP
2000 MYR13207.96000 EGP
5000 MYR33019.90000 EGP
10000 MYR66039.80000 EGP