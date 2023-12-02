10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Egyptian pounds

Convert MYR to EGP at the real exchange rate

10,000 myr
66,117.50 egp

1.00000 MYR = 6.61175 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Egyptian Pound
1 MYR6.61175 EGP
5 MYR33.05875 EGP
10 MYR66.11750 EGP
20 MYR132.23500 EGP
50 MYR330.58750 EGP
100 MYR661.17500 EGP
250 MYR1652.93750 EGP
500 MYR3305.87500 EGP
1000 MYR6611.75000 EGP
2000 MYR13223.50000 EGP
5000 MYR33058.75000 EGP
10000 MYR66117.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EGP0.15125 MYR
5 EGP0.75623 MYR
10 EGP1.51246 MYR
20 EGP3.02492 MYR
50 EGP7.56230 MYR
100 EGP15.12460 MYR
250 EGP37.81150 MYR
500 EGP75.62300 MYR
1000 EGP151.24600 MYR
2000 EGP302.49200 MYR
5000 EGP756.23000 MYR
10000 EGP1512.46000 MYR