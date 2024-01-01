Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert EGP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
153.50 cny

1.000 EGP = 0.1535 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.15350 CNY
5 EGP0.76751 CNY
10 EGP1.53502 CNY
20 EGP3.07004 CNY
50 EGP7.67510 CNY
100 EGP15.35020 CNY
250 EGP38.37550 CNY
500 EGP76.75100 CNY
1000 EGP153.50200 CNY
2000 EGP307.00400 CNY
5000 EGP767.51000 CNY
10000 EGP1,535.02000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY6.51459 EGP
5 CNY32.57295 EGP
10 CNY65.14590 EGP
20 CNY130.29180 EGP
50 CNY325.72950 EGP
100 CNY651.45900 EGP
250 CNY1,628.64750 EGP
500 CNY3,257.29500 EGP
1000 CNY6,514.59000 EGP
2000 CNY13,029.18000 EGP
5000 CNY32,572.95000 EGP
10000 CNY65,145.90000 EGP