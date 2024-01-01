Convert EGP to CNY at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 egp
152.03 cny

E£1.000 EGP = ¥0.1520 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.583.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9533.95334.846
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.8012.67223.553
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6944.68941.331

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0,15203 CNY
5 EGP0,76014 CNY
10 EGP1,52027 CNY
20 EGP3,04054 CNY
50 EGP7,60135 CNY
100 EGP15,20270 CNY
250 EGP38,00675 CNY
500 EGP76,01350 CNY
1000 EGP152,02700 CNY
2000 EGP304,05400 CNY
5000 EGP760,13500 CNY
10000 EGP1.520,27000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY6,57779 EGP
5 CNY32,88895 EGP
10 CNY65,77790 EGP
20 CNY131,55580 EGP
50 CNY328,88950 EGP
100 CNY657,77900 EGP
250 CNY1.644,44750 EGP
500 CNY3.288,89500 EGP
1000 CNY6.577,79000 EGP
2000 CNY13.155,58000 EGP
5000 CNY32.888,95000 EGP
10000 CNY65.777,90000 EGP