Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert EGP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
12,891 xof

1.000 EGP = 12.89 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP12.89060 XOF
5 EGP64.45300 XOF
10 EGP128.90600 XOF
20 EGP257.81200 XOF
50 EGP644.53000 XOF
100 EGP1,289.06000 XOF
250 EGP3,222.65000 XOF
500 EGP6,445.30000 XOF
1000 EGP12,890.60000 XOF
2000 EGP25,781.20000 XOF
5000 EGP64,453.00000 XOF
10000 EGP128,906.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.07758 EGP
5 XOF0.38788 EGP
10 XOF0.77576 EGP
20 XOF1.55152 EGP
50 XOF3.87881 EGP
100 XOF7.75762 EGP
250 XOF19.39405 EGP
500 XOF38.78810 EGP
1000 XOF77.57620 EGP
2000 XOF155.15240 EGP
5000 XOF387.88100 EGP
10000 XOF775.76200 EGP