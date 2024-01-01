Convert EGP to XOF at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO today

1,000 egp
12,782 xof

E£1.000 EGP = CFA12.78 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5683.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8441.62789.9243.95234.837
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.7972.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75311.929106.6044.68541.3

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP12,78220 XOF
5 EGP63,91100 XOF
10 EGP127,82200 XOF
20 EGP255,64400 XOF
50 EGP639,11000 XOF
100 EGP1.278,22000 XOF
250 EGP3.195,55000 XOF
500 EGP6.391,10000 XOF
1000 EGP12.782,20000 XOF
2000 EGP25.564,40000 XOF
5000 EGP63.911,00000 XOF
10000 EGP127.822,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0,07823 EGP
5 XOF0,39117 EGP
10 XOF0,78234 EGP
20 XOF1,56468 EGP
50 XOF3,91169 EGP
100 XOF7,82338 EGP
250 XOF19,55845 EGP
500 XOF39,11690 EGP
1000 XOF78,23380 EGP
2000 XOF156,46760 EGP
5000 XOF391,16900 EGP
10000 XOF782,33800 EGP