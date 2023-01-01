5000 Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert EGP to XOF at the real exchange rate

5000 egp
95971 xof

1.00000 EGP = 19.19420 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673651.106292.0531.461461.619030.9288818.7273
1 GBP1.1529211.27535106.1291.684931.866591.0709221.5909
1 USD0.9040.784098183.21551.321151.463590.8396516.9294
1 INR0.01086330.009422510.01201710.01587620.0175880.01009010.20344

How to convert Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP19.19420 XOF
5 EGP95.97100 XOF
10 EGP191.94200 XOF
20 EGP383.88400 XOF
50 EGP959.71000 XOF
100 EGP1919.42000 XOF
250 EGP4798.55000 XOF
500 EGP9597.10000 XOF
1000 EGP19194.20000 XOF
2000 EGP38388.40000 XOF
5000 EGP95971.00000 XOF
10000 EGP191942.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.05210 EGP
5 XOF0.26049 EGP
10 XOF0.52099 EGP
20 XOF1.04198 EGP
50 XOF2.60495 EGP
100 XOF5.20990 EGP
250 XOF13.02475 EGP
500 XOF26.04950 EGP
1000 XOF52.09900 EGP
2000 XOF104.19800 EGP
5000 XOF260.49500 EGP
10000 XOF520.99000 EGP