500 Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert EGP to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 egp
9,729 xof

1.00000 EGP = 19.45790 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
How to convert Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP19.45790 XOF
5 EGP97.28950 XOF
10 EGP194.57900 XOF
20 EGP389.15800 XOF
50 EGP972.89500 XOF
100 EGP1945.79000 XOF
250 EGP4864.47500 XOF
500 EGP9728.95000 XOF
1000 EGP19457.90000 XOF
2000 EGP38915.80000 XOF
5000 EGP97289.50000 XOF
10000 EGP194579.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.05139 EGP
5 XOF0.25696 EGP
10 XOF0.51393 EGP
20 XOF1.02786 EGP
50 XOF2.56964 EGP
100 XOF5.13929 EGP
250 XOF12.84822 EGP
500 XOF25.69645 EGP
1000 XOF51.39290 EGP
2000 XOF102.78580 EGP
5000 XOF256.96450 EGP
10000 XOF513.92900 EGP