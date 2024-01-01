Egyptian pounds to Fijian dollars today

Convert EGP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
48.43 fjd

1.000 EGP = 0.04843 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2613.98535.138
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.848
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.946105.7114.66741.152

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Fijian Dollar
1 EGP0.04843 FJD
5 EGP0.24216 FJD
10 EGP0.48432 FJD
20 EGP0.96864 FJD
50 EGP2.42161 FJD
100 EGP4.84322 FJD
250 EGP12.10805 FJD
500 EGP24.21610 FJD
1000 EGP48.43220 FJD
2000 EGP96.86440 FJD
5000 EGP242.16100 FJD
10000 EGP484.32200 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 FJD20.64740 EGP
5 FJD103.23700 EGP
10 FJD206.47400 EGP
20 FJD412.94800 EGP
50 FJD1,032.37000 EGP
100 FJD2,064.74000 EGP
250 FJD5,161.85000 EGP
500 FJD10,323.70000 EGP
1000 FJD20,647.40000 EGP
2000 FJD41,294.80000 EGP
5000 FJD103,237.00000 EGP
10000 FJD206,474.00000 EGP