1,000 egp
47.29 fjd

E£1.000 EGP = FJ$0.04729 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Fijian Dollar
1 EGP0,04729 FJD
5 EGP0,23644 FJD
10 EGP0,47288 FJD
20 EGP0,94575 FJD
50 EGP2,36439 FJD
100 EGP4,72877 FJD
250 EGP11,82193 FJD
500 EGP23,64385 FJD
1000 EGP47,28770 FJD
2000 EGP94,57540 FJD
5000 EGP236,43850 FJD
10000 EGP472,87700 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 FJD21,14720 EGP
5 FJD105,73600 EGP
10 FJD211,47200 EGP
20 FJD422,94400 EGP
50 FJD1.057,36000 EGP
100 FJD2.114,72000 EGP
250 FJD5.286,80000 EGP
500 FJD10.573,60000 EGP
1000 FJD21.147,20000 EGP
2000 FJD42.294,40000 EGP
5000 FJD105.736,00000 EGP
10000 FJD211.472,00000 EGP