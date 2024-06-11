Australian dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert AUD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
1,491.07 fjd

A$1.000 AUD = FJ$1.491 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.630.9311.631157.3551.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.3981.1852.075200.1951.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8820.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.78911.751168.9451.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 AUD1,49107 FJD
5 AUD7,45535 FJD
10 AUD14,91070 FJD
20 AUD29,82140 FJD
50 AUD74,55350 FJD
100 AUD149,10700 FJD
250 AUD372,76750 FJD
500 AUD745,53500 FJD
1000 AUD1.491,07000 FJD
2000 AUD2.982,14000 FJD
5000 AUD7.455,35000 FJD
10000 AUD14.910,70000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 FJD0,67066 AUD
5 FJD3,35330 AUD
10 FJD6,70659 AUD
20 FJD13,41318 AUD
50 FJD33,53295 AUD
100 FJD67,06590 AUD
250 FJD167,66475 AUD
500 FJD335,32950 AUD
1000 FJD670,65900 AUD
2000 FJD1.341,31800 AUD
5000 FJD3.353,29500 AUD
10000 FJD6.706,59000 AUD