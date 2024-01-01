1 Fijian dollar to Australian dollars

Convert FJD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
0.66 aud

FJ$1.000 FJD = A$0.6632 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.4531.4960.9241.34683.4590.7781.369
1 ZAR0.05410.0810.050.0734.5230.0420.074
1 AUD0.66912.33910.6180.955.8050.520.915
1 EUR1.08219.9711.61911.45690.3230.8421.482

How to convert Fijian dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 FJD0,66320 AUD
5 FJD3,31601 AUD
10 FJD6,63202 AUD
20 FJD13,26404 AUD
50 FJD33,16010 AUD
100 FJD66,32020 AUD
250 FJD165,80050 AUD
500 FJD331,60100 AUD
1000 FJD663,20200 AUD
2000 FJD1.326,40400 AUD
5000 FJD3.316,01000 AUD
10000 FJD6.632,02000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 AUD1,50784 FJD
5 AUD7,53920 FJD
10 AUD15,07840 FJD
20 AUD30,15680 FJD
50 AUD75,39200 FJD
100 AUD150,78400 FJD
250 AUD376,96000 FJD
500 AUD753,92000 FJD
1000 AUD1.507,84000 FJD
2000 AUD3.015,68000 FJD
5000 AUD7.539,20000 FJD
10000 AUD15.078,40000 FJD