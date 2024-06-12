Fijian dollar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Australian dollars is currently 0,663 today, reflecting a -0.999% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.564% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,674 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,663 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.107% decrease in value.