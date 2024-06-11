Australian dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 1.488 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.737% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.506 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.484 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.931% decrease in value.