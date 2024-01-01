Egyptian pounds to Lebanese pounds today

Convert EGP to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,910,710 lbp

1.000 EGP = 1,911 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1923.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2553.98435.138
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2592.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.946105.6834.66541.145

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 EGP1,910.71000 LBP
5 EGP9,553.55000 LBP
10 EGP19,107.10000 LBP
20 EGP38,214.20000 LBP
50 EGP95,535.50000 LBP
100 EGP191,071.00000 LBP
250 EGP477,677.50000 LBP
500 EGP955,355.00000 LBP
1000 EGP1,910,710.00000 LBP
2000 EGP3,821,420.00000 LBP
5000 EGP9,553,550.00000 LBP
10000 EGP19,107,100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 LBP0.00052 EGP
5 LBP0.00262 EGP
10 LBP0.00523 EGP
20 LBP0.01047 EGP
50 LBP0.02617 EGP
100 LBP0.05234 EGP
250 LBP0.13084 EGP
500 LBP0.26168 EGP
1000 LBP0.52336 EGP
2000 LBP1.04673 EGP
5000 LBP2.61682 EGP
10000 LBP5.23364 EGP