Convert EGP to LBP at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Lebanese pounds today

1,000 egp
18,77,440 lbp

E£1.000 EGP = ل.ل.1,877 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5783.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9383.95334.838
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8042.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75511.93106.6834.68841.324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 EGP1.877,44000 LBP
5 EGP9.387,20000 LBP
10 EGP18.774,40000 LBP
20 EGP37.548,80000 LBP
50 EGP93.872,00000 LBP
100 EGP187.744,00000 LBP
250 EGP469.360,00000 LBP
500 EGP938.720,00000 LBP
1000 EGP1.877.440,00000 LBP
2000 EGP3.754.880,00000 LBP
5000 EGP9.387.200,00000 LBP
10000 EGP18.774.400,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 LBP0,00053 EGP
5 LBP0,00266 EGP
10 LBP0,00533 EGP
20 LBP0,01065 EGP
50 LBP0,02663 EGP
100 LBP0,05326 EGP
250 LBP0,13316 EGP
500 LBP0,26632 EGP
1000 LBP0,53264 EGP
2000 LBP1,06528 EGP
5000 LBP2,66320 EGP
10000 LBP5,32639 EGP