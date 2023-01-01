500 Lebanese pounds to Egyptian pounds

Convert LBP to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
1.03 egp

1.00000 LBP = 0.00206 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.090890.92691.494231.660910.963818.7348
1 GBP1.1500911.2545104.5731.718481.910161.1084521.5464
1 USD0.916750.79713183.3581.369851.522650.883617.1753
1 INR0.01099780.009562730.011996410.01643330.01826640.01060010.206043

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 LBP0.00206 EGP
5 LBP0.01028 EGP
10 LBP0.02056 EGP
20 LBP0.04112 EGP
50 LBP0.10279 EGP
100 LBP0.20559 EGP
250 LBP0.51397 EGP
500 LBP1.02794 EGP
1000 LBP2.05589 EGP
2000 LBP4.11178 EGP
5000 LBP10.27945 EGP
10000 LBP20.55890 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 EGP486.40800 LBP
5 EGP2432.04000 LBP
10 EGP4864.08000 LBP
20 EGP9728.16000 LBP
50 EGP24320.40000 LBP
100 EGP48640.80000 LBP
250 EGP121602.00000 LBP
500 EGP243204.00000 LBP
1000 EGP486408.00000 LBP
2000 EGP972816.00000 LBP
5000 EGP2432040.00000 LBP
10000 EGP4864080.00000 LBP