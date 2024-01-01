Egyptian pounds to Ugandan shillings today

Convert EGP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
82,667 ugx

1.000 EGP = 82.67 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1983.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2663.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2612.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6994.66641.149

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP82.66660 UGX
5 EGP413.33300 UGX
10 EGP826.66600 UGX
20 EGP1,653.33200 UGX
50 EGP4,133.33000 UGX
100 EGP8,266.66000 UGX
250 EGP20,666.65000 UGX
500 EGP41,333.30000 UGX
1000 EGP82,666.60000 UGX
2000 EGP165,333.20000 UGX
5000 EGP413,333.00000 UGX
10000 EGP826,666.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0.01210 EGP
5 UGX0.06048 EGP
10 UGX0.12097 EGP
20 UGX0.24194 EGP
50 UGX0.60484 EGP
100 UGX1.20968 EGP
250 UGX3.02420 EGP
500 UGX6.04840 EGP
1000 UGX12.09680 EGP
2000 UGX24.19360 EGP
5000 UGX60.48400 EGP
10000 UGX120.96800 EGP