Egyptian pounds to Ugandan shillings today

Convert EGP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
78,704 ugx

E£1.000 EGP = Ush78.70 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5813.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9333.95234.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8062.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6294.68641.303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP78,70410 UGX
5 EGP393,52050 UGX
10 EGP787,04100 UGX
20 EGP1.574,08200 UGX
50 EGP3.935,20500 UGX
100 EGP7.870,41000 UGX
250 EGP19.676,02500 UGX
500 EGP39.352,05000 UGX
1000 EGP78.704,10000 UGX
2000 EGP157.408,20000 UGX
5000 EGP393.520,50000 UGX
10000 EGP787.041,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0,01271 EGP
5 UGX0,06353 EGP
10 UGX0,12706 EGP
20 UGX0,25412 EGP
50 UGX0,63529 EGP
100 UGX1,27058 EGP
250 UGX3,17645 EGP
500 UGX6,35290 EGP
1000 UGX12,70580 EGP
2000 UGX25,41160 EGP
5000 UGX63,52900 EGP
10000 UGX127,05800 EGP