Egyptian pound to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Ugandan shillings is currently 78,704 today, reflecting a -0.621% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.464% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 79,904 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 78,674 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.