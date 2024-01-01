Convert UGX to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Egyptian pounds

10 ugx
0.13 egp

Ush1.000 UGX = E£0.01280 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0,01280 EGP
5 UGX0,06399 EGP
10 UGX0,12798 EGP
20 UGX0,25597 EGP
50 UGX0,63992 EGP
100 UGX1,27983 EGP
250 UGX3,19958 EGP
500 UGX6,39915 EGP
1000 UGX12,79830 EGP
2000 UGX25,59660 EGP
5000 UGX63,99150 EGP
10000 UGX127,98300 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP78,13550 UGX
5 EGP390,67750 UGX
10 EGP781,35500 UGX
20 EGP1.562,71000 UGX
50 EGP3.906,77500 UGX
100 EGP7.813,55000 UGX
250 EGP19.533,87500 UGX
500 EGP39.067,75000 UGX
1000 EGP78.135,50000 UGX
2000 EGP156.271,00000 UGX
5000 EGP390.677,50000 UGX
10000 EGP781.355,00000 UGX