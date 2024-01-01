Convert UGX to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Ugandan shillings to Egyptian pounds

5,000 ugx
64 egp

Ush1.000 UGX = E£0.01280 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0,01280 EGP
5 UGX0,06400 EGP
10 UGX0,12800 EGP
20 UGX0,25600 EGP
50 UGX0,64000 EGP
100 UGX1,28000 EGP
250 UGX3,20000 EGP
500 UGX6,40000 EGP
1000 UGX12,80000 EGP
2000 UGX25,60000 EGP
5000 UGX64,00000 EGP
10000 UGX128,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP78,12490 UGX
5 EGP390,62450 UGX
10 EGP781,24900 UGX
20 EGP1.562,49800 UGX
50 EGP3.906,24500 UGX
100 EGP7.812,49000 UGX
250 EGP19.531,22500 UGX
500 EGP39.062,45000 UGX
1000 EGP78.124,90000 UGX
2000 EGP156.249,80000 UGX
5000 EGP390.624,50000 UGX
10000 EGP781.249,00000 UGX