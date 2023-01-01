amount-spellout.10000 Egyptian pounds to Ugandan shillings

Convert EGP to UGX at the real exchange rate

10.000 egp
1.223.580 ugx

1.00000 EGP = 122.35800 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673151.1059592.03561.461131.619130.92906518.7251
1 GBP1.1529811.2752106.121.684731.866921.071221.5907
1 USD0.90420.784191183.21861.321151.464020.8416.9312
1 INR0.01086540.009423260.012016510.01587570.01759250.01009390.203455

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP122.35800 UGX
5 EGP611.79000 UGX
10 EGP1223.58000 UGX
20 EGP2447.16000 UGX
50 EGP6117.90000 UGX
100 EGP12235.80000 UGX
250 EGP30589.50000 UGX
500 EGP61179.00000 UGX
1000 EGP122358.00000 UGX
2000 EGP244716.00000 UGX
5000 EGP611790.00000 UGX
10000 EGP1223580.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0.00817 EGP
5 UGX0.04086 EGP
10 UGX0.08173 EGP
20 UGX0.16345 EGP
50 UGX0.40864 EGP
100 UGX0.81727 EGP
250 UGX2.04318 EGP
500 UGX4.08637 EGP
1000 UGX8.17274 EGP
2000 UGX16.34548 EGP
5000 UGX40.86370 EGP
10000 UGX81.72740 EGP