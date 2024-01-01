Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert EGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
214.45 mad

1.000 EGP = 0.2144 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2551.4731.6620.96618.227
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6831.7251.9461.13221.343
1 USD0.9220.787183.1921.3581.5320.89116.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.21445 MAD
5 EGP1.07223 MAD
10 EGP2.14446 MAD
20 EGP4.28892 MAD
50 EGP10.72230 MAD
100 EGP21.44460 MAD
250 EGP53.61150 MAD
500 EGP107.22300 MAD
1000 EGP214.44600 MAD
2000 EGP428.89200 MAD
5000 EGP1,072.23000 MAD
10000 EGP2,144.46000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD4.66319 EGP
5 MAD23.31595 EGP
10 MAD46.63190 EGP
20 MAD93.26380 EGP
50 MAD233.15950 EGP
100 MAD466.31900 EGP
250 MAD1,165.79750 EGP
500 MAD2,331.59500 EGP
1000 MAD4,663.19000 EGP
2000 MAD9,326.38000 EGP
5000 MAD23,315.95000 EGP
10000 MAD46,631.90000 EGP