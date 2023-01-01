5000 Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert EGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 egp
1,635.25 mad

1.00000 EGP = 0.32705 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.32705 MAD
5 EGP1.63524 MAD
10 EGP3.27049 MAD
20 EGP6.54098 MAD
50 EGP16.35245 MAD
100 EGP32.70490 MAD
250 EGP81.76225 MAD
500 EGP163.52450 MAD
1000 EGP327.04900 MAD
2000 EGP654.09800 MAD
5000 EGP1635.24500 MAD
10000 EGP3270.49000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD3.05765 EGP
5 MAD15.28825 EGP
10 MAD30.57650 EGP
20 MAD61.15300 EGP
50 MAD152.88250 EGP
100 MAD305.76500 EGP
250 MAD764.41250 EGP
500 MAD1528.82500 EGP
1000 MAD3057.65000 EGP
2000 MAD6115.30000 EGP
5000 MAD15288.25000 EGP
10000 MAD30576.50000 EGP