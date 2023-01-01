1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert EGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
327.02 mad

1.00000 EGP = 0.32702 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.32702 MAD
5 EGP1.63508 MAD
10 EGP3.27016 MAD
20 EGP6.54032 MAD
50 EGP16.35080 MAD
100 EGP32.70160 MAD
250 EGP81.75400 MAD
500 EGP163.50800 MAD
1000 EGP327.01600 MAD
2000 EGP654.03200 MAD
5000 EGP1635.08000 MAD
10000 EGP3270.16000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD3.05795 EGP
5 MAD15.28975 EGP
10 MAD30.57950 EGP
20 MAD61.15900 EGP
50 MAD152.89750 EGP
100 MAD305.79500 EGP
250 MAD764.48750 EGP
500 MAD1528.97500 EGP
1000 MAD3057.95000 EGP
2000 MAD6115.90000 EGP
5000 MAD15289.75000 EGP
10000 MAD30579.50000 EGP