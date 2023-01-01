10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Egyptian pounds

Convert MAD to EGP at the real exchange rate

10000 mad
30611 egp

1.00000 MAD = 3.06110 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86781.092591.07681.488971.662230.964618.6898
1 GBP1.1523411.2589104.9491.715751.915411.1115521.5365
1 USD0.915350.794344183.36551.36291.521490.8828517.1074
1 INR0.01097970.009528450.011995410.01634850.01825080.01059010.20521

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD3.06110 EGP
5 MAD15.30550 EGP
10 MAD30.61100 EGP
20 MAD61.22200 EGP
50 MAD153.05500 EGP
100 MAD306.11000 EGP
250 MAD765.27500 EGP
500 MAD1530.55000 EGP
1000 MAD3061.10000 EGP
2000 MAD6122.20000 EGP
5000 MAD15305.50000 EGP
10000 MAD30611.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.32668 MAD
5 EGP1.63340 MAD
10 EGP3.26680 MAD
20 EGP6.53360 MAD
50 EGP16.33400 MAD
100 EGP32.66800 MAD
250 EGP81.67000 MAD
500 EGP163.34000 MAD
1000 EGP326.68000 MAD
2000 EGP653.36000 MAD
5000 EGP1633.40000 MAD
10000 EGP3266.80000 MAD