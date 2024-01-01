10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Egyptian pounds

Convert MAD to EGP at the real exchange rate

10,000 mad
48,719.10 egp

د.م.1.000 MAD = E£4.872 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD4.87191 EGP
5 MAD24.35955 EGP
10 MAD48.71910 EGP
20 MAD97.43820 EGP
50 MAD243.59550 EGP
100 MAD487.19100 EGP
250 MAD1,217.97750 EGP
500 MAD2,435.95500 EGP
1000 MAD4,871.91000 EGP
2000 MAD9,743.82000 EGP
5000 MAD24,359.55000 EGP
10000 MAD48,719.10000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.20526 MAD
5 EGP1.02629 MAD
10 EGP2.05258 MAD
20 EGP4.10516 MAD
50 EGP10.26290 MAD
100 EGP20.52580 MAD
250 EGP51.31450 MAD
500 EGP102.62900 MAD
1000 EGP205.25800 MAD
2000 EGP410.51600 MAD
5000 EGP1,026.29000 MAD
10000 EGP2,052.58000 MAD