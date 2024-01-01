50 Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert EGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = د.م.0.2032 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:43
EGP to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 EGP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20420.2050
Low0.19830.1977
Average0.20210.2011
Change1.86%-0.42%
1 EGP to MAD stats

The performance of EGP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2042 and a 30 day low of 0.1983. This means the 30 day average was 0.2021. The change for EGP to MAD was 1.86.

The performance of EGP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2050 and a 90 day low of 0.1977. This means the 90 day average was 0.2011. The change for EGP to MAD was -0.42.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.0753.67334.267
1 EUR1.07811.490.8311.6290.623.95936.934
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08760.8032.65624.782
1 GBP1.2971.2031.79411.95109.0584.76444.449

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.20315 MAD
5 EGP1.01577 MAD
10 EGP2.03153 MAD
20 EGP4.06306 MAD
50 EGP10.15765 MAD
100 EGP20.31530 MAD
250 EGP50.78825 MAD
500 EGP101.57650 MAD
1000 EGP203.15300 MAD
2000 EGP406.30600 MAD
5000 EGP1,015.76500 MAD
10000 EGP2,031.53000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD4.92240 EGP
5 MAD24.61200 EGP
10 MAD49.22400 EGP
20 MAD98.44800 EGP
50 MAD246.12000 EGP
100 MAD492.24000 EGP
250 MAD1,230.60000 EGP
500 MAD2,461.20000 EGP
1000 MAD4,922.40000 EGP
2000 MAD9,844.80000 EGP
5000 MAD24,612.00000 EGP
10000 MAD49,224.00000 EGP