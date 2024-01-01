Convert EGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 egp
208.81 mad

E£1.000 EGP = د.م.0.2088 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0,20881 MAD
5 EGP1,04407 MAD
10 EGP2,08813 MAD
20 EGP4,17626 MAD
50 EGP10,44065 MAD
100 EGP20,88130 MAD
250 EGP52,20325 MAD
500 EGP104,40650 MAD
1000 EGP208,81300 MAD
2000 EGP417,62600 MAD
5000 EGP1.044,06500 MAD
10000 EGP2.088,13000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD4,78897 EGP
5 MAD23,94485 EGP
10 MAD47,88970 EGP
20 MAD95,77940 EGP
50 MAD239,44850 EGP
100 MAD478,89700 EGP
250 MAD1.197,24250 EGP
500 MAD2.394,48500 EGP
1000 MAD4.788,97000 EGP
2000 MAD9.577,94000 EGP
5000 MAD23.944,85000 EGP
10000 MAD47.889,70000 EGP