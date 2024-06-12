Egyptian pound to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0,209 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.208% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,209 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,207 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.