1 Egyptian pound to Moroccan dirhams

Convert EGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0,32 mad

1.00000 EGP = 0.31960 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904851.32050.7850831.4674683.23353.6727529.5741
1 EUR1.1051511.459350.8676651.6217691.98554.0589432.6838
1 CAD0.7572890.68523610.5945351.1112963.03182.7813322.3961
1 GBP1.273751.152521.6819911.86918106.0194.6781737.67

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.31960 MAD
5 EGP1.59801 MAD
10 EGP3.19601 MAD
20 EGP6.39202 MAD
50 EGP15.98005 MAD
100 EGP31.96010 MAD
250 EGP79.90025 MAD
500 EGP159.80050 MAD
1000 EGP319.60100 MAD
2000 EGP639.20200 MAD
5000 EGP1598.00500 MAD
10000 EGP3196.01000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD3.12890 EGP
5 MAD15.64450 EGP
10 MAD31.28900 EGP
20 MAD62.57800 EGP
50 MAD156.44500 EGP
100 MAD312.89000 EGP
250 MAD782.22500 EGP
500 MAD1564.45000 EGP
1000 MAD3128.90000 EGP
2000 MAD6257.80000 EGP
5000 MAD15644.50000 EGP
10000 MAD31289.00000 EGP