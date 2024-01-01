Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert EGP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
78.11 ils

1.000 EGP = 0.07811 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EGP0.07811 ILS
5 EGP0.39056 ILS
10 EGP0.78112 ILS
20 EGP1.56224 ILS
50 EGP3.90561 ILS
100 EGP7.81122 ILS
250 EGP19.52805 ILS
500 EGP39.05610 ILS
1000 EGP78.11220 ILS
2000 EGP156.22440 ILS
5000 EGP390.56100 ILS
10000 EGP781.12200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Egyptian Pound
1 ILS12.80210 EGP
5 ILS64.01050 EGP
10 ILS128.02100 EGP
20 ILS256.04200 EGP
50 ILS640.10500 EGP
100 ILS1,280.21000 EGP
250 ILS3,200.52500 EGP
500 ILS6,401.05000 EGP
1000 ILS12,802.10000 EGP
2000 ILS25,604.20000 EGP
5000 ILS64,010.50000 EGP
10000 ILS128,021.00000 EGP