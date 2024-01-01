Convert EGP to ILS at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 egp
77.60 ils

E£1.000 EGP = ₪0.07760 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EGP0,07760 ILS
5 EGP0,38800 ILS
10 EGP0,77599 ILS
20 EGP1,55199 ILS
50 EGP3,87997 ILS
100 EGP7,75994 ILS
250 EGP19,39985 ILS
500 EGP38,79970 ILS
1000 EGP77,59940 ILS
2000 EGP155,19880 ILS
5000 EGP387,99700 ILS
10000 EGP775,99400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Egyptian Pound
1 ILS12,88670 EGP
5 ILS64,43350 EGP
10 ILS128,86700 EGP
20 ILS257,73400 EGP
50 ILS644,33500 EGP
100 ILS1.288,67000 EGP
250 ILS3.221,67500 EGP
500 ILS6.443,35000 EGP
1000 ILS12.886,70000 EGP
2000 ILS25.773,40000 EGP
5000 ILS64.433,50000 EGP
10000 ILS128.867,00000 EGP