1 Egyptian pound to Israeli new sheqels

Convert EGP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0,12 ils

1.00000 EGP = 0.11685 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904451.31830.7848371.4663883.22443.6727529.537
1 EUR1.1055511.457450.867761.6211692.00874.0604132.6546
1 CAD0.7585530.68613210.595341.1123363.13012.7859722.4054
1 GBP1.274151.152391.6797111.86839106.044.6796337.6346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EGP0.11685 ILS
5 EGP0.58423 ILS
10 EGP1.16846 ILS
20 EGP2.33692 ILS
50 EGP5.84230 ILS
100 EGP11.68460 ILS
250 EGP29.21150 ILS
500 EGP58.42300 ILS
1000 EGP116.84600 ILS
2000 EGP233.69200 ILS
5000 EGP584.23000 ILS
10000 EGP1168.46000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Egyptian Pound
1 ILS8.55829 EGP
5 ILS42.79145 EGP
10 ILS85.58290 EGP
20 ILS171.16580 EGP
50 ILS427.91450 EGP
100 ILS855.82900 EGP
250 ILS2139.57250 EGP
500 ILS4279.14500 EGP
1000 ILS8558.29000 EGP
2000 ILS17116.58000 EGP
5000 ILS42791.45000 EGP
10000 ILS85582.90000 EGP