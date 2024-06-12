Egyptian pound to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,078 today, reflecting a -1.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.423% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0,079 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,078 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.950% decrease in value.