Egyptian pounds to Nigerian nairas today

Convert EGP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
31,898.20 ngn

1.000 EGP = 31.90 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 EGP31.89820 NGN
5 EGP159.49100 NGN
10 EGP318.98200 NGN
20 EGP637.96400 NGN
50 EGP1,594.91000 NGN
100 EGP3,189.82000 NGN
250 EGP7,974.55000 NGN
500 EGP15,949.10000 NGN
1000 EGP31,898.20000 NGN
2000 EGP63,796.40000 NGN
5000 EGP159,491.00000 NGN
10000 EGP318,982.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Egyptian Pound
1 NGN0.03135 EGP
5 NGN0.15675 EGP
10 NGN0.31350 EGP
20 NGN0.62699 EGP
50 NGN1.56749 EGP
100 NGN3.13497 EGP
250 NGN7.83743 EGP
500 NGN15.67485 EGP
1000 NGN31.34970 EGP
2000 NGN62.69940 EGP
5000 NGN156.74850 EGP
10000 NGN313.49700 EGP