1 Egyptian pound to Nigerian nairas

Convert EGP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 egp
26.05 ngn

1.00000 EGP = 26.04930 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 EGP26.04930 NGN
5 EGP130.24650 NGN
10 EGP260.49300 NGN
20 EGP520.98600 NGN
50 EGP1302.46500 NGN
100 EGP2604.93000 NGN
250 EGP6512.32500 NGN
500 EGP13024.65000 NGN
1000 EGP26049.30000 NGN
2000 EGP52098.60000 NGN
5000 EGP130246.50000 NGN
10000 EGP260493.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Egyptian Pound
1 NGN0.03839 EGP
5 NGN0.19194 EGP
10 NGN0.38389 EGP
20 NGN0.76777 EGP
50 NGN1.91944 EGP
100 NGN3.83887 EGP
250 NGN9.59718 EGP
500 NGN19.19435 EGP
1000 NGN38.38870 EGP
2000 NGN76.77740 EGP
5000 NGN191.94350 EGP
10000 NGN383.88700 EGP