Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas today

Convert EGP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
291.90 bwp

1.000 EGP = 0.2919 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2661.4741.6620.96618.228
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7111.7261.9471.13221.346
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 EGP0.29190 BWP
5 EGP1.45948 BWP
10 EGP2.91895 BWP
20 EGP5.83790 BWP
50 EGP14.59475 BWP
100 EGP29.18950 BWP
250 EGP72.97375 BWP
500 EGP145.94750 BWP
1000 EGP291.89500 BWP
2000 EGP583.79000 BWP
5000 EGP1,459.47500 BWP
10000 EGP2,918.95000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Egyptian Pound
1 BWP3.42588 EGP
5 BWP17.12940 EGP
10 BWP34.25880 EGP
20 BWP68.51760 EGP
50 BWP171.29400 EGP
100 BWP342.58800 EGP
250 BWP856.47000 EGP
500 BWP1,712.94000 EGP
1000 BWP3,425.88000 EGP
2000 BWP6,851.76000 EGP
5000 BWP17,129.40000 EGP
10000 BWP34,258.80000 EGP