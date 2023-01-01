20 Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas

Convert EGP to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 egp
8.80 bwp

1.00000 EGP = 0.44001 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869651.089890.78421.493131.661530.963418.7205
1 GBP1.1498911.2532104.3961.717011.910661.107821.5273
1 USD0.91760.797957183.30351.37011.524620.88417.1779
1 INR0.01101510.009578920.012004310.01644710.0183020.01061180.206209

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 EGP0.44001 BWP
5 EGP2.20003 BWP
10 EGP4.40006 BWP
20 EGP8.80012 BWP
50 EGP22.00030 BWP
100 EGP44.00060 BWP
250 EGP110.00150 BWP
500 EGP220.00300 BWP
1000 EGP440.00600 BWP
2000 EGP880.01200 BWP
5000 EGP2200.03000 BWP
10000 EGP4400.06000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Egyptian Pound
1 BWP2.27270 EGP
5 BWP11.36350 EGP
10 BWP22.72700 EGP
20 BWP45.45400 EGP
50 BWP113.63500 EGP
100 BWP227.27000 EGP
250 BWP568.17500 EGP
500 BWP1136.35000 EGP
1000 BWP2272.70000 EGP
2000 BWP4545.40000 EGP
5000 BWP11363.50000 EGP
10000 BWP22727.00000 EGP